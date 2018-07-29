$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtusa Co. (VRTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $142,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,062,207.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 14,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $732,551.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,737. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtusa traded down $1.23, hitting $53.22, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 88,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

