$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callaway Golf Co (ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.71 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $435,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $413,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,723. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Callaway Golf by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Callaway Golf by 17.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

