-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $3,248,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

