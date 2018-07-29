$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apache Co. (APA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.44. Apache posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Apache stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 187.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Apache has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Apache by 16.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 397,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Apache by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 115,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 29.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in Apache in the second quarter valued at $5,867,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Apache by 23.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

