$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

