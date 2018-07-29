$0.02 EPS Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after acquiring an additional 106,228 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 2,775,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 847,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 436,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,827. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
