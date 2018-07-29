$0.02 EPS Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after acquiring an additional 106,228 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 2,775,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 847,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 436,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,827. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.