Zynga (ZNGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of Zynga traded down $0.16, reaching $4.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 14,103,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,686,725. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.05 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,793.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zynga by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zynga by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

