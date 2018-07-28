ZIP Price Reaches $0.0044 (ZIP)

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One ZIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. Over the last week, ZIP has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. ZIP has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00411551 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00178430 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ZIP Token Profile

ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . ZIP’s official website is zipper.io

ZIP Token Trading

ZIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

