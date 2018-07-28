Zendesk (ZEN) PT Raised to $70.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Zendesk traded down $2.35, hitting $58.05, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,380. Zendesk has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $58,146.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,749 shares of company stock worth $1,803,899. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 31.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,774 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5,591.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

