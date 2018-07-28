Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 958 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 4,186.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 92,976 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 27.8% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PACCAR by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Macquarie raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $562,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

