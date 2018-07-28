Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Stock

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Education Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Education Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Education Realty Trust by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 105,524 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Education Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Education Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EDR opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.41. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $43.30.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Education Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

