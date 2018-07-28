Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,027 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 0.8% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 704,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66,091 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $67.04 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

