Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,034,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 519,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,243,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,121,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,222,000 after acquiring an additional 229,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

In other news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $381,425.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,490.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 0.97.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

