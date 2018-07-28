Zayedcoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $37,110.00 and $0.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000952 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001215 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net . Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

