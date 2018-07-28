Zafgen (ZFGN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zafgen earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2539837674388 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zafgen in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Zafgen traded down $0.59, reaching $10.14, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 228,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,190. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zafgen has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $296.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.57.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 32,000 shares of Zafgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

