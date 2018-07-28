Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,252 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the June 29th total of 1,755,569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Zafgen opened at $10.14 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $296.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). equities analysts predict that Zafgen will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZFGN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zafgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zafgen by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zafgen by 139,086.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the first quarter valued at $195,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZFGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zafgen in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

