Zacks: Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) Given $11.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vistagen Therapeutics an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Vistagen Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 209,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.29. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. equities analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,338 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

