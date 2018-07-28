Zacks: Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.87 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revolution Lighting Technologies an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Revolution Lighting Technologies opened at $4.17 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $90.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.57. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. equities analysts predict that Revolution Lighting Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

