Zacks: LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. LCNB has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 41.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

