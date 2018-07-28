Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oceaneering International (OII) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading providers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering International is well positioned to supply equipment for the deep-water projects and is active at all the phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. Oceaneering owns a geographically diversified asset base spread across the United States and rest of the world. The recent buyout of Ecosse Subsea Limited extended Oceaneering’s service line capabilities within the offshore renewable energy market. The company’s strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and manageable debt-to-capital also bode well. Consequently, we think Oceaneering International offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as an attractive investment.”

OII has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.97. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -371.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 869.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

