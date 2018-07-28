Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toro (TTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTC. ValuEngine cut Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cleveland Research cut Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

Toro stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toro has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.26 million. Toro had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Toro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $214,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at $348,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $801,947.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,960. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Toro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 164.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 0.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 208,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Toro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Toro by 6.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

