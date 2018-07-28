Zacks Investment Research Lowers Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, operating and acquiring crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers and liquefied petroleum gas tankers under long-term employment contracts. The Company charters its contracts to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators. It owns a fleet of four very large crude carriers (VLCCs) providing global marine transportation services. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco. “

Get Navios Maritime Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. 103,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,330. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 million. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.