Zacks Investment Research Lowers HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR opened at $56.44 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.79. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $56.79.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

