Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Hold

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals opened at $96.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 1.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.77 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 15,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $1,808,550.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,629,210.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 5,045 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $629,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,355 shares of company stock worth $10,382,033. 10.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

