Zacks Investment Research Lowers BP (BP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BP has rallied 28.4% over the past year, outperforming the 20% collective gain of the stocks belonging to the industry. The integrated energy company has been gaining on the back of a strong portfolio of upstream projects. Since 2016, BP has placed 15 key upstream projects online, including Atoll Phase 1 & Shah Deniz 2. All those developments are backing the British energy giant to boost production by 900 thousand barrel of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/D) by 2021. Moreover, the company has a strong commitment in returning cash back to the shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments. However, the oil spill incident of 2010 in the BP-operated Macondo prospect continues to affect the company. BP anticipates cash out flow related to the incident of $3 billion through 2018 against the prior projection of slightly more than $2 billion.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Santander downgraded BP from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.91 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded BP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.84.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. BP has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

