Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biocept (BIOC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

BIOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 233,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,851. Biocept has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Biocept had a negative net margin of 561.47% and a negative return on equity of 445.14%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

