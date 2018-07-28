Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

AMOT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 83,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $442.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $76.58 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.