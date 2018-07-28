Zacks: HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Given $41.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $41.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HUTCHISON CHINA/S an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. MED initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Karst Peak Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Karst Peak Capital Ltd now owns 2,005,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S remained flat at $$34.38 during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 80,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,652. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -156.27 and a beta of 0.09. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

