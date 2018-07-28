Zacks: Cyren Ltd (CYRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cyren an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cyren alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cyren remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 8,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,832. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Cyren at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud-based protection of its customer's devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IP's, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyren (CYRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.