Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Announce $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Vetr cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,838,000 after acquiring an additional 373,921 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 71,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 402,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 568,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $116.03. 12,802,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,275. The company has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

