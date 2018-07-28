Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.66. IBERIABANK posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of IBERIABANK traded down $0.10, reaching $83.35, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,001. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

