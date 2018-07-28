Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.66. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock alerts:

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Mary Westerhold acquired 12,000 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.56 per share, with a total value of $498,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,653.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.10, reaching $40.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 27,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,178. The firm has a market cap of $575.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.