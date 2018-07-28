Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.93). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.55) to ($5.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.74) to ($5.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.54 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.24 per share, with a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,872,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,353,999.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $2,308,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,908,725.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,278,600 over the last three months. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meditor Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,629,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,412,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,530,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 192.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 254,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 439,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,596. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.37. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

