Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient PLC (ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.58. Adient posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Adient by 57.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,306 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Adient by 1.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,268,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,346,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 9.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,962,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,268,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,901,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adient by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after buying an additional 581,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adient traded up $1.48, reaching $48.55, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,230,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,914. Adient has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

