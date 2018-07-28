Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan purchased 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antony A. Riley purchased 2,800 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,800 shares of company stock worth $399,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Krystal Biotech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 552.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 17,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

