Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) will post sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ion Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $48.60 million. Ion Geophysical reported sales of $46.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will report full-year sales of $230.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $235.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $261.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $267.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ion Geophysical.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.12). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 144,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,885. Ion Geophysical has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $354.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.78.

In related news, CEO R Brian Hanson sold 97,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $2,266,076.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $194,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,588 shares of company stock worth $3,772,846. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

