Zacks: Analysts Set $58.00 Price Target for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $58.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Noah an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Noah from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 52.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Noah in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter worth about $299,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noah remained flat at $$53.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 352,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,278. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.33. Noah has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 27.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noah (NOAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.