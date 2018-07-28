Zacks: Analysts Set $11.00 Price Target for Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Green Brick Partners an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

In other news, CEO James R. Brickman acquired 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,379.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Summer Loveland acquired 5,300 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $50,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,191. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,900 shares of company stock valued at $577,111. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Brick Partners traded down $0.10, hitting $9.65, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 120,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,323. The company has a market cap of $491.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.56. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.