Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.17. Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.83 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 19.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $42.94. 1,088,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.