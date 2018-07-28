Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will post $5.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $21.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $786,011.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $80.57 on Friday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

