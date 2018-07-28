Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One Inc (CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will announce $265.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.24 million. Cable One reported sales of $241.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.47 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $791.80.

NYSE CABO traded down $9.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $720.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,679. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cable One has a twelve month low of $597.40 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.35, for a total transaction of $1,247,131.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,923,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.