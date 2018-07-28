Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Egalet (EGLT) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Egalet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Egalet posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Egalet will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Egalet.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Egalet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Egalet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of EGLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 580,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,467. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.00. Egalet has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 1,540.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 677,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Egalet worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

