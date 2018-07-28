Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

CATB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.05, hitting $0.69, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 489,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,358. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.79. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.