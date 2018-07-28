YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,435 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of YRC Worldwide worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 177,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.84 million, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

