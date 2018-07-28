Yirendai (YRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yirendai to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yirendai opened at $19.33 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 4.99. Yirendai has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YRD shares. ValuEngine lowered Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Yirendai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Yirendai in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Yirendai from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

