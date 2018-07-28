Yirendai (YRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.
Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yirendai to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yirendai opened at $19.33 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 4.99. Yirendai has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $53.50.
About Yirendai
Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
