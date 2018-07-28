Yingli Green Energy (YGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.26) per share for the quarter.

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar energy provider reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yingli Green Energy to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yingli Green Energy opened at $1.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Yingli Green Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YGE. S&P Equity Research upped their price objective on shares of Yingli Green Energy from $0.45 to $0.62 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yingli Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Yingli Green Energy Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects.

