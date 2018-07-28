Xilinx (XLNX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 187,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,515,766 shares.The stock last traded at $73.28 and had previously closed at $74.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $629,117. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,646 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,029 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,248 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

