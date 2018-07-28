Xerox (XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Xerox had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE XRX opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.71. Xerox has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Xerox by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,291,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,245,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,967,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 99.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xerox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,224,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,029,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

