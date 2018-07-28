Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 6,195 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 47.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 96,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of Republic Services opened at $72.49 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.