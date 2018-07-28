Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.32 Million Holdings in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000.

GrubHub opened at $131.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $141.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on GrubHub to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

In other GrubHub news, COO Stanley Chia sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $239,486.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $372,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,323 shares of company stock worth $9,466,083. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

